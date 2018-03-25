Anti-Semitic and dumb as a rock, Part Two

Trayon White is the D.C. Council member who explained that Jewish financiers control the climate and create natural disasters to gain political control. As I noted here, local Jewish leaders quickly forgave White and expressed their desire to work with him.

Now, with Passover approaching, White is receiving invitations to multiple Seders. White accepted one of them.

I’m not sure it’s a great idea to have White attend a Seder, though. After all, the story that will be told during dinner can be viewed as the tale of how climate events and disasters helped Jews at the expense of Africans. Will White conclude that the Rothschilds were behind the Exodus?

To his credit, White has apologized for his idiotic and anti-Semitic remarks. However, portions of the African-American community believe no apology was required.

Activists organized a rally to support White at a church that last year hosted the rabid anti-Semite Lew Farrakhan. To his credit, White had the rally cancelled.

However, the fact that it was planned suggests that the kind of sentiments White initially expressed run deep in the African-American community. As one of White’s supporters said:

Why can’t we question the people who own a majority of our banks? Black people, we talk about this in private all the time, be we crazy when we speak out loud.

There’s a problem here that can’t be alleviated by invitations to Seders.