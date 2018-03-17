Brennan barks, but the caravan…

Former CIA Director John Brennan appears to be rabid. In the tweet below regarding President Trump’s disparagement of Andrew McCabe, he is all but foaming at the mouth. Brit Hume :advises: “Be grateful Brennan didn’t say this to your face. You’d still be wiping the spittle off.” We’re thinking roughly along the same lines. Sharyl Attkisson separately asks: “A guy like this would never misuse intel or his authority—would he?” I think that is a rhetorical question.
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018