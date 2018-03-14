California’s Suicide Attempt, Part 5: Gov. Girly-Man Goes Flabby

In today’s installment of California Crazy, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (better known as “Governor Girly-Man“) has announced that he, too, intends to sue major major oil companies for “knowingly killing people all over the world.”
Let’s see: this would be the same Schwarzenegger who agitated to have a mass-market consumer version of the Humvee after Gulf War 1? The same Schwarzenegger who used to fly back and forth from his LA home to the state capitol on his private jet every day??
Yup, same guy. Actually, Schwarzenegger is a fitting metaphor of the decline and fall of California:
Chaser:
California lost 9,000 business HQs and expansions, mostly to Texas, 7-year study says
Roughly 9,000 California companies moved their headquarters or diverted projects to out-of-state locations in the last seven years, and Dallas-Fort Worth has been a prime beneficiary of the Golden State’s “hostile” business environment.
That’s the conclusion of study by Joseph Vranich, a site selection consultant and president of Irvine, California-based Spectrum Location Solutions.
Of the 9,000 businesses that he estimates disinvested in California, some relocated completely while others kept their headquarters in California but targeted out-of-state locations for expansions, Vranich found.