Larry Tribe: A Sad Case

I knew Larry Tribe decades ago, when he coached the Harvard debate team and I debated for Dartmouth. We had a friendly relationship then, and also later when I took a course from him at Harvard Law School. The Larry Tribe I knew was a smart and normal guy. Today, unfortunately, he has gone off the rails. One could say that he personifies the descent of much of the Democratic Party into madness.

Witness, for example, yesterday’s tweet:

Not at all. It looks like Russia picked Tillerson to be a Putin puppet, then pushed Trump to fire Tillerson when he proved to be an unreliable puppet. No mystery there. https://t.co/nqYGlZvZ5g — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 14, 2018

When opposite facts point to the same conclusion, with a complete lack of evidence or logic in both instances, we are in the presence of irrational obsession. There are quite a few Democrats who, quite frankly, need to get help.

Via InstaPundit.