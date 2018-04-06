Analyze this

Working through its lawyers and cutouts including Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, the Clinton presidential campaign skillfully generated the collusion hysteria that has engulfed the Trump administration and sent Special Counsel Robert Mueller on his mission. As events transpire, one begins to wonder whether the alleged collusion is all they cracked it up to be or whether Putin got everything he paid for in the alleged collusion.

Today the Trump administration sanctioned seven oligarchs with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Putin’s son-in-law and a businessman Oleg Deripaska, five other oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control. The sanctions include 17 senior Russian government officials and the state-owned Russian weapons trading company Rosoboronexport, which has long-standing ties to Syria, as well as its subsidiary, Russian Financial Corporation Bank.

The Treasury has posted a press release with detailed information and useful links. CNN reports on the sanctions here. Bill Browder knows what he is talking about on this subject. He comments concisely below.

This is huge: US sanctions Deripaska and Vekselberg (among others). Finally hitting Putin and his cronies where it counts https://t.co/EE22gMtPjO — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) April 6, 2018

NOTE: Lee Smith has wondered whether Steele was paid by Deripaska.