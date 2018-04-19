Black Coffee?

Some years ago I read about a company that produced an accounting reported that talked about the company being “in the African-American.” Someone got too aggressive with find and replace.

Things have only gotten worse since then. Everyone knows how Starbucks, the prototype of the socially progressive corporation, created needless trouble for itself by first stabbing its own employees in the back, and then announcing a brief closure of 8,000 stores for racial sensitivity training.

I don’t have anything to add to what many others have written about the Starbucks fiasco, except to pass along this hot-off-the-press cartoon by Michael Ramirez. Click to enlarge: