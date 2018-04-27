Voters Want FBI Investigated

This finding from today’s Rasmussen Reports is remarkable:
As Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation wears on and former FBI Director James Comey’s book drops more inside information about the 2016 election, more voters now think a special prosecutor should be assigned to investigate the FBI.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters believe a special prosecutor should be named to investigate whether senior FBI officials handled the investigation of Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump in a legal and unbiased fashion, up from 49% who said the same in January.
A special counsel to investigate the FBI? Not long ago, that would have been unthinkable. But in Rasmussen’s survey, 46% of Democrats said they would like to see a special prosecutor for the FBI. That agency’s fall from grace has been stunning.