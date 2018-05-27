Explicating “Crossfire Hurricane”: One more thought

Rick Richman is the author of Racing Against History: The 1940 Campaign For a Jewish Army To Fight Hitler. Rick writes in response to “Explicating ‘Crossfire Hurricane'” to deepen the question:

In explicating the derivation of “Crossfire Hurricane,” I think you focused on the right line from “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” but I think it should perhaps be read in connection with the preceding verses.

The first lines of the four verses in the song read as follows:

I was born in a cross-fire hurricane

I was raised by a toothless, bearded hag

I was drowned, I was washed up and left for dead

I was crowned with a spike right through my head

From the Lisa Page/Peter Strzok texts, we know Page took the position that Trump couldn’t possibly win, but Strzok responded that an “insurance policy” was necessary in case Trump unexpectedly prevailed. In other words, Trump might be, as most people thought at the time, electorally “washed up and left for dead” — but if he won, despite the odds, it was necessary that he be damaged from the moment he was inaugurated — “crowned with a spike right through [his] head.”

Someone should find out exactly who gave the FBI operation its name, what its precise meaning was, and to whom that meaning was communicated or explained (since others would have undoubtedly asked about the name). Right now we can only speculate, but the intended meaning may in fact be key to understanding what the FBI was trying to do.