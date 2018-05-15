John Brennan, lying nutter

According to former Communist Party voter and Obama CIA Director John Brennan, the dodgy Steele Dossier played no role whatsoever in the intelligence community assessment of Russian interference in the election. Brennan so testified before Congress under oath and emphatically asserted elsewhere including an interview with Chuck Todd.

Now comes Paul Sperry to report, however, that “retired National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers stated in a classified letter to Congress that the Clinton campaign-funded memos did factor into the ICA. And James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence under President Obama, conceded in a recent CNN interview that the assessment was based on “some of the substantive content of the dossier.”

Clapper is a well known liar, but I think he may have veered into the truth on this occasion, and I assess Admiral Rogers to be a straight shooter. Sperry reports, you decide (and do read the whole thing…”[a]ttempts to reach Clapper for comment were unsuccessful”).