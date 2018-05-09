Killing the worst deal ever (10)

Tucker Carlson has occasionally denied that the Iranian regime represents a threat to the United States. His vehemence on the question has exceeded his knowledge. On a related matter, Noah Rothman found Tucker peddling Russian disinformation last month. I thought Tucker embarrassed himself when he had Rothman on as his guest for a bit of ritual abuse.

Yesterday evening Tucker invited former National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton on the program to take up the question of the Iranian threat (via Ben Boychuk/American Greatness). Tucker respectfully heard him out in a too brief segment (video below). “I would say to the critics who say that President Trump was always eager to get out of the Iran deal: he certainly was, I think, eager to get out or fix it,” Anton said. “But it’s telling that we’re now, what, 16 months into this administration and he didn’t do it on day one. He gave every chance to all parties to come together and see if he could make this thing better. And I think 16 months is plenty time. It didn’t happen and he kept to his word.”

“Michael Anton, you make a good case,” Tucker replied.

I want to wind this series up — please don’t hold me to it — with the video below captured by the invaluable MEMRI (posted here, transcript here). In their own ritual observance, Iranian parliamentary members burned an American flag in the Majlis (Parliament) and chanted “Death to America” in the wake of President Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal. MEMRI advises that the footage was posted on the IRINN website on May 9. The Times of Israel has more here.

The MEMRI transcript gives the play by play coverage afforded by Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

Iranian MPs: “Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!”

Ali Larijani: “It doesn’t light up…”

Iranian MPs: “Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!”

Ali Larijani: “Okay, thank you. Mr. Kouhkan, be careful not to burn the Majlis down. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

What did President Trump do to make them feel so black and blue? It must be something very, very good for the United States.