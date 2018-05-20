Posted on May 20, 2018 by John Hinderaker in CIA, Deep State, Department of Justice, FISAgate

President Trump Takes Charge

An hour or two ago, President Trump announced that he is ordering the Department of Justice to investigate the FBI/CIA cabal against him:

This should be the first of several orders to DOJ and the FBI. Trump should also order them to respond fully to all requests for information and documents that have been submitted by Congress, and he should fire (or have the Attorney General fire) anyone responsible for such responses who does not act within 30 days.

I guess we will find out, now, whether the President runs the Department of Justice, as the Constitution provides, or whether the Deep State has successfully declared its independence from the voters.

