Yanny, Laurel, or….

As the evening draws to a close and we look forward to commenting on the latest limited modified hangout from the Deep State–“FBI used informant to investigate Russia ties to campaign, not to spy, as Trump claims!” says the New York Times–let’s finish with a little entertainment. If you don’t already know about the Yanny vs. Laurel controversy that has gripped the internet over the last 36 hours, it probably means you don’t have daughters in your household who follow this kind of thing obsessively. Here it is:

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Honestly, I find this mystifying. The voice obviously says “laurel.” I can’t imagine how anyone–like, say, my son-in-law–could possibly hear “yanny.” My only theory is that there are two mp3s that play randomly, and some people–the sensible ones–hear “laurel,” while others are served something entirely different. Which I haven’t heard yet.

The White House joined in on the fun with this tweet, which is really very good:

And Michael Ramirez, not surprisingly, weighed in with this up-to-the-minute cartoon. Click to enlarge:

And now, I really must get to bed, as my wife has her alarm set for 4:00 tomorrow morning. Lest she miss any coverage of tomorrow’s royal wedding!