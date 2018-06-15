Comey responds to IG report

Former FBI Director James Comey led the FBI into crisis, scandal and disgrace. Fired from the job by President Trump, he presented himself as a model of ethical leadership with a best-selling how-to book. The IG report released yesterday documents his failures, notes his duplicity, calls him out for his high handedness, and gives us his endless self-justification. In the tweet below responding to the IG report, we see that he is a man of many devices, one of which is a public relations strategy to ward off shame. He could write an authentic classic on the high art of political pretense. Like Dad Longworth, he is a one-eyed jack, but we’ve seen the other side of his face.

I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work. — James Comey (@Comey) June 14, 2018