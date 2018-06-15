Posted on June 15, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FBI

Comey responds to IG report

Former FBI Director James Comey led the FBI into crisis, scandal and disgrace. Fired from the job by President Trump, he presented himself as a model of ethical leadership with a best-selling how-to book. The IG report released yesterday documents his failures, notes his duplicity, calls him out for his high handedness, and gives us his endless self-justification. In the tweet below responding to the IG report, we see that he is a man of many devices, one of which is a public relations strategy to ward off shame. He could write an authentic classic on the high art of political pretense. Like Dad Longworth, he is a one-eyed jack, but we’ve seen the other side of his face.

