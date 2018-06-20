Understanding Hillary’s crimes

An overwhelming wealth of story lines emerge from the IG report on the Clinton email “investigation,” as I call it, released this past Thursday. I posted it via Scrbid here.

Andrew McCarthy pointed out before the election in 2016 and repeatedly since (perhaps most recently here), the fix was in from the beginning. The fix was in because Obama was in on the wrongdoing and he was the head of the executive branch at the time. When Obama spoke, as he did, FBI Director James Comey took his cues from him. She meant no harm, Obama said. There was nothing to see there!

In his most recent NR column, Andy puts on a master class exposing the lengths to which James Comey and now IG Michael Horowitz have gone to arrive at the conclusion that no prosecution of Hillary Clinton was warranted in the email case. His column is “Clinton Emails: What the IG Report Refuses to Admit.” This is a prize-worthy piece of journalistic exposition that leaves the mainstream media in the dust.