Devin Nunes unplugged

House Intelligence Committee Chairman sat for an interview with his Wisconsin colleague Sean Duffy. The interview was recorded for Rep. Duffy’s Plaidcast. Adam Kredo reports on the interview for the Washington Free Beacon in “Intel Chair: FBI, DOJ Obstructing Trump Probe in Hope of Dem Takeover in Congress.” I have tracked down an embeddable version of the podcast and posted it below (about 30 minutes).

I have found Rep. Nunes to be a reliable guide to the issues culminating in the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel. Although the interview covers some of the same ground that Nunes went over with Maria Bartiromo on FNC’s Sunday Morning Futures earlier this week, I think this is also worth your time.

Quotable quote: “After seven or eight months of stonewalling, we realized they [the FBI and DOJ] had no intelligence in the opening of that [counterintelligence] investigation.”