Green Weenie of the Week: “Petro-Masculinity”??

I know the leftist theory of “intersectionality” explains everything, but this article, from Millennium: Journal of International Studies, by professor Cara Daggett of Virginia Tech University, really takes the custom-baked cake:

Petro-masculinity: Fossil Fuels and Authoritarian Desire Cara Daggett Abstract As the planet warms, new authoritarian movements in the West are embracing a toxic combination of climate denial, racism and misogyny. Rather than consider these resentments separately, this article interrogates their relationship through the concept of petro-masculinity, which appreciates the historic role of fossil fuel systems in buttressing white patriarchal rule. Petro-masculinity is helpful to understanding how the anxieties aroused by the Anthropocene can augment desires for authoritarianism. The concept of petro-masculinity suggests that fossil fuels mean more than profit; fossil fuels also contribute to making identities, which poses risks for post-carbon energy politics. Moreover, through a psycho-political reading of authoritarianism, I show how fossil fuel use can function as a violent compensatory practice in reaction to gender and climate trouble.

The complete text is behind a paywall, but I think just this abstract checks all the boxes. This virtually indistinguishable from what you can get out of the Random Academic Essay Title Generator. (Try it, and you’ll see what I mean.) Even The Guardian gets it.