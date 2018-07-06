Jim Jordan and his accusers, Part Two

Yesterday, I discussed the allegation that, decades ago, Jim Jordan did not take action to curb sexual harassment of wrestlers he was coaching at Ohio State. Jordan says he didn’t know about the harassment, but two former wrestlers say he did.

Unfortunately for the anti-Jordan forces, the two wrestlers — Dunyasha Yetts and Mike DiSabato — turn out to be, respectively, a convicted criminal and an guy who recently was charged with a crime. Their credibility is negligible.

It’s also worth noting that the two ex-wrestlers are represented by the law firm of Perkins, Coie. That’s the Seattle-based operation that served as the go-between between Hillary Clinton’s campaign and Fusion/GPS, as they colluded with Russians to put together the phony dossier for use against Donald Trump.

That caper is only part of the law firm’s longstanding relationship with Democrats and the left. To cite just one example, Perkins, Coie helped inflict Al Franken on the nation when, quite likely via voter fraud, he became a U.S. Senator.

Given their penchant for committing fraud and thuggery, the two Jordan accusers could use all the fancy legal representation they can get. But Perkins, Coie’s representation of the two isn’t about Yates and DiSabato, it’s about nailing Jim Jordan.

The firm’s presence is a sure sign that the left has undertaken a concerted effort to bring Jim Jordan down, and that the sudden emergence of allegations centering on events from at least 25 years ago has nothing to do with what happened (or didn’t happen) back then. This is the Jim Jordan equivalent of the Trump dossier.