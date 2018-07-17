Loony Dems want Trump’s Russia interpreter to testify

Two Democratic members of Congress, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Joe Kennedy, are demanding that President Trump’s interpreter testify before Congress about what Trump said to Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Helsinki. Shaheen tweeted:

I’m calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump’s meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately. This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf.

Kennedy, who has no knowledge of what was said at the meeting, claimed that Trump sold out our security, democracy, and credibility. Apparently, he wants the translator to confirm his conspiracy theory.

But why stop with the translator? Meetings with Putin aren’t the only opportunity to sell out the U.S. Why not demand testimony about what is said at meetings of the National Security Council or during conversations between Trump and John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Gen. Mattis, etc?

Why not make Trump wear a microphone and a body camera at all times?

When Barack Obama was president we didn’t need testimony from a translator to know that he was promising concessions to the Russians. An open mic caught Obama pledging to be more accommodating to the Russians after the 2012 election.

No Democrats demanded hearings to determine what accommodations Obama intended to make. And few Democrats objected when, following the election, Obama allowed Russia to take command in Syria, including even the enforcement of Obama’s bogus red line on chemical weapons.

These days, Democrats are annoyed that Russia tried to erode Hillary Clinton’s position during the 2016 election. Beyond that, Democrats don’t worry about Russia any more now than they did when Obama was appeasing Putin and ridiculing Mitt Romney for viewing Russia as a serious geopolitical threat.

Russia is just a stick with which Democrats try to beat President Trump. And in the case of Sheehan, Kennedy, and probably others, a vehicle with which to try to prevent Trump from functioning as president — the office the American people decided he should hold.