Putin does Fox News

Vladimir Putin sat down for a 30-minute interview with Chris Wallace for broadcast on FOX News yesterday. Putin is of course an extraordinarily cold-blooded liar and murderer. See, for example, David Satter’s The Less You Know, the Better You Sleep. I though that Putin’s qualities of character emerged with some clarity in the course of the interview.

Putin’s treatment of responsibility for Russian interference in the 2016 election is of particular interest. In relevant part, as I heard it, he offered a sort of non-denial denial and promoted the dissemination of the DNC emails as a public service. I thought readers who missed the interview might find it of interest.