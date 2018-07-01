Richard Painter Plumbs New Depths

How crazy is the Left? Minnesota Senate candidate and former pretend Republican Richard Painter shows the way:

The circumstances of Justice Kennedy’s resignation must be investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee before any replacement is considered. The Constitution does not give Trump the power to use underhanded means to induce Supreme Court resignations.https://t.co/S6m5oLg9mV — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 30, 2018



What a lunatic! Sadly, though, in today’s Democratic Party he has plenty of company.

I’m sure Chuck Grassley will be all over Painter’s suggestion.

Via Twitchy.