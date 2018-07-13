Russians charged in DNC hacking case

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein has just concluded a press conference announcing the grand jury indictment obtained by Special Counsel Robert Mueller charging 12 Russian military officers with hacking into the Democratic National Committee to sabotage the 2016 presidential election. I have embedded a copy of the indictment below. Poltico reports on the press conference and indictment here.

In his press conference Rosenstein summarized the charges to the effect that the named Russian defendants stole and released Democratic documents after planting malicious computer codes in the network of the DNC as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He said Russia’s GRU military intelligence service was behind online entities that disseminated and promoted the documents under the names Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks.

Rosenstein related that he had briefed President Trump on the coming charges earlier this week. It should all make for an interesting meeting of President Trump and Putin next week in Helskinki.

