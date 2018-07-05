Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Socialism

In the Democratic Party, socialism is all the rage. Socialist Bernie Sanders probably would have won the party’s presidential nomination in 2016 if the DNC hadn’t had its thumb on the scale in favor of Mrs. Clinton, and the Democrats’ new “star” is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist like Sanders albeit a far younger one. And how many times have we heard that socialism is sweeping the nation’s campuses?

Of course, liberals have been telling us that socialism is coming soon for a while now. Who can forget the famous Newsweek cover story?

And a great many liberals, when they heard Barack Obama promise to “fundamentally transform” the United States, were confident that socialism was what he had in mind.

But most voters apparently aren’t convinced. Rasmussen Reports finds that given a choice between free enterprise and socialism, the overwhelming majority prefer freedom:

[V]oters reject socialism in no uncertain terms. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 74% of Likely U.S. Voters prefer a free market economic system over a socialist system. Only 13% think socialism is a better economic system, and just as many (13%) are undecided.

Of course, it is depressing to think that 13% of voters are dumb enough to want socialism, and being undecided between free markets and socialism is like being undecided between Bar Refaeli and Nancy Pelosi. But I suppose you could find 13% of poll respondents who will say the Sun rises in the West.

If Rasmussen’s respondents are representative of 2018 voters, the Democrats could be in for a nasty shock. They are rapidly making the socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the face of their party. Unfortunately, the face of socialism is Venezuela, as Michael Ramirez points out. Click to enlarge:

So let’s hope the Democrats are out and proud in November.