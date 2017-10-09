How Leftist Indoctrination Ruins a School System

I wrote here about left-wing indoctrination in the Edina, Minnesota public schools. As a local story, it has been explosive. As a national story, it is a warning to normal parents and students everywhere. Leftism in the Edina schools is the subject of the cover story in the current issue of Thinking Minnesota. I highly recommend the article, written by veteran Twin Cities columnist Kathy Kersten.

The Edina controversy actually kicked off with a presentation that I did to a group of 120 or so in Edina, six days before the magazine hit the streets. My speech was attacked and misrepresented on Facebook and elsewhere by liberals who, of course, didn’t see it.

The speech was recorded, and the video, which is about 28 minutes long, is now on YouTube. You can watch it and judge for yourself whether I am a “white supremacist” or a “neo-Nazi,” as local liberals claim.