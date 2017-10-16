Is the Left Cracking Up?

Forget the civil war on the left. Thermonuclear meltdown may be the better analogy. While Trump has created huge internal divisions on the right between never-Trumpers and conservatives who like Trump’s positive disruptive capacities, we should entertain the possibility that Trump is pushing the left into full blown madness. Every day brings so many new signs of total leftist meltdown that I can’t keep up.

But here are a couple new ones to note in the ledger:

• First up is fresh evidence of the remark that for the left, “diversity” means we look different but all think alike. Apple’s first ever vice president for diversity and inclusion, Denise Young Smith, made the following comment at a conference last week in Latin America:

Denise Young Smith: Aamna, you also asked me about my work at Apple, or in particular, who do I focus on? I focus on everyone. Diversity is the human experience. I get a little bit frustrated when diversity or the term diversity is tagged to the people of color or the women or the LGBT or whatever because that means they’re carrying that around…because that means that we are carrying that around on our foreheads. And I’ve often told people a story– there can be 12 white blue-eyed blonde men in a room and they are going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation. The issue is representation and mix and bringing all the voices into the room that can contribute to the outcome of any situation. So I focus on everyone. . .

Focusing on everyone! Imagine that! It’s the passage in boldface above, however, that constitutes Diversity Thoughtcrime, so Smith has issued the typical groveling apology:

Last week, while attending a summit in Bogota, I made some comments as part of a conversation on the many factors that contribute to diversity and inclusion. I regret the choice of words I used to make this point. I understand why some people took offense. My comments were not representative of how I think about diversity or how Apple sees it. For that, I’m sorry. More importantly, I want to assure you Apple’s view and our dedication to diversity has not changed. Understanding that diversity includes women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and all underrepresented minorities is at the heart of our work to create an environment that is inclusive of everyone.

So Apple has decided to become just like a college campus. Time to short Apple stock perhaps.

• But Apple’s got nuthin’ on the Democratic Socialists of America, whose Los Angeles chapter is busy conducting a shaming inquisition on one of its member because of . . . a joke:

On Wednesday night . . . [DSA member] Josh Androsky tweeted a photo of him and some friends posing over Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with an ironic caption that minimized the experience and mistreatment of rape survivors. Initially, Josh responded by deleting the tweet and defending it, and then apologized for both the tweet and his defense of it. . . We recognize the statement and apology put forth by Josh, and have also taken the time to sit down together in person to discuss how to move forward. In person and through his statement, he’s expressed genuine remorse and understanding of how his tweet has hurt and belittled the experiences of the vulnerable in our society and survivors of assault and rape. We agree with him that meaningful reparations and amends are necessary and in line with our values. . . While a call for resignation is a strong one in our eyes, we accept Josh’s offer to resign. We agree and support the plan of action which includes resigning from the Steering Committee effective immediately, stepping away from all DSA work and all leadership positions and completing an anti-oppression training to be conducted by a reputable third party organization focused on unlearning oppressive behaviors as well as expanding awareness of the various forms oppressive behavior can take. He will confer with the Steering Committee once he has completed the training and commit to a written public report on his experiences afterwards, before it’s deemed appropriate to re-engage in committee work.

Comrade Rubashov was unavailable for comment.