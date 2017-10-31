Remy: Halloween Trigger Warning

Trying to decide what is the more frightening costume to wear tonight: a conservative white male, or a Hollywood producer? In any case, just in time for Halloween, Remy comes along with “Trigger,” reminding us that one of the ratchets in college craziness came out of Yale a couple years back when someone suggested that maybe, possibly, people might just chill a bit about potentially “offensive” Halloween costumes. There’s some really nice touches that go by fast in tis video (I especially like the Harambe reference).