Where’s Al? Tom Hauser reports

KSTP has just posted the video of Tom Hauser’s report last night from Washington, D.C., on his search for Minnesota Senator Al Franken or someone to speak on his behalf. Hauser reports in his dry style, but the thing has a “Where’s Waldo” quality that any aficionado of comedy should appreciate. If you’re following the story, you won’t want to miss this.

The story was posted this morning at KSTP’s site here.

Quotable quote: “Franken spokesman Michael Dale-Stein texted 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, saying the senator is with his family,’ and, ‘I’ll let you know in the near future if we can set something up.’ He did not say if Sen. Franken is in Washington or Minnesota.”