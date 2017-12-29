The Year in Review

As followers of academia—in other words, people known otherwise as masochists—know, liberals of a Rawlsian variety always like to have us do thought experiments behind a “veil of ignorance,” which, yes, is ironic given that the ignorance of most liberals is seldom veiled at all. Still, bear with me here, and indulge this favorite liberal trope for a minute.

Imagine a new president whose first year saw: withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord; wiped out ISIS; reversed hundreds of Obama Administration regulatory overreaches; saw back-to-back quarters of 3 percent economic growth; a stock market gain of over 20 percent; illegal immigration plummeting by more than 50 percent; a sterling originalist appointed to the Supreme Court and a record number of similarly-minded judges to the lower appellate courts; and the most fundamental pro-growth tax reform in 30 years.

Sounds pretty good, no? I can imagine a lot of things can still go badly wrong with Trump, but the results are such that no wonder the chief complaint about Trump is . . . his Twitter feed. (Though I rather like all the liberals complaining about Trump’s frequent golf outings. Question for liberals: would you be happier if he spent more time on the job in the White House? I always rather preferred that Obama spend as much time on the links as he liked.)

Lets remember that none of this was supposed to be even remotely possible. And more than a year later everyone is still trying to explain it. This clip never gets old:

And if that isn’t enough, this B-roll is also very schadenfreudey:

So naturally the media has remained in full freakout mode. The good people at the Free Beacon have assembled this wonderful meltdown MSNBC montage for our viewing enjoyment: