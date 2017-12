The problem at CNN isn’t just the fake news. Worse is the real news they never report on at all, which is well summed up in this tweet by Chuck Ross:

23: The number of times over the past day that CNN has mentioned the white box truck that obscured view of Trump golfing

0: For comparison, the number of times CNN has mentioned that Politico report on Obama admin's quashing of Hezbollah investigation. https://t.co/M07SwXvBpT

— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 28, 2017