If It’s Too Good to Check, It Probably Isn’t True

New York Magazine has published an excerpt from a forthcoming book by Michael Wolff titled Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. This is the book that includes bizarre comments by Steve Bannon smearing President Trump and his family. It also contains a story that was, as liberal reporters say, too good to check: President Trump had never heard of John Boehner. The story is told in tweets, via Twitchy:

After the election, Roger Ailes told Trump he should hire John Boehner as his chief of staff. “Who’s that?” asked Trump https://t.co/AC8v3CYUGE — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 3, 2018

Who’s that? How dumb can he be? Democrats went crazy on Twitter. It turns out that not only is Donald Trump perfectly aware of John Boehner’s identity, he has–no surprise here–played golf with him. A modest search, which neither Michael Wolff nor New York Magazine bothered to do–too good to check!–shows that Trump has tweeted about Boehner at least seven times:

Also this:

From my 2013 interview with Trump: "Well, I like John Boehner very much and I respect him very much, so I don’t understand the reasoning behind the last negotiation." https://t.co/FxFKG47UwH — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 3, 2018

Then there was the golf game:

Trump had actually played golf with Boehner before. Trump foundation gave $5K to Boehner’s hometown charity afterward, in 2013. https://t.co/UIyOe4VJQ8 — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) January 3, 2018

This is a classic example of fake news. Smearing Trump has turned into an industry, and no matter how many times the Democrats get caught, they are determined to keep it up.