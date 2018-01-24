John Kerry Stabs America In the Back

This shocking report comes from the Jerusalem Post:

Maariv reported that former US secretary of state John Kerry met in London with a close associate of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Hussein Agha, for a long and open conversation about a variety of topics. Agha apparently reported details of the conversation to senior PA officials in Ramallah. A senior PA official confirmed to Maariv that the meeting took place.

***

During the conversation, according to the report, Kerry asked Agha to convey a message to Abbas and ask him to “hold on and be strong.” Tell him, he told Agha, “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.”

So if this report is true, Kerry tried to undermine U.S. foreign policy.

According to Kerry, Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It was reported that Kerry said that within a year there was a good chance that Trump would not be in the White House.

If a Republican did this the Democrats would say it was treasonous. I don’t know about that, but it is hard to imagine anything more contemptible. Or delusional.

He asked Abbas, through Agha, not to attack the US or the Trump administration, but to concentrate on personal attacks on Trump himself, whom Kerry says is solely and directly responsible for the situation. According to the report, when referring to the president, Kerry used highly derogatory terms. Kerry offered to help create an alternative peace initiative and promised to help garner international support from Europeans, Arab states and the international community.

So again, if this report is correct, Kerry offered to conduct a foreign policy separate from and in opposition to that of the United States.

Kerry hinted that many in the American establishment, as well as in American intelligence, are dissatisfied with Trump’s performance and the way he leads their country.

For once, Kerry says something that is indisputably true, although I doubt that he appreciates its significance.

More delusion:

He surprised his interlocutor by saying he was seriously considering running for president in 2020. When asked about his advanced age, he said he was not much older than Trump and would not have an age problem.

And finally:

In a report on the conversation, Agha said that Kerry appears to be “crazy about things,” very energetic, and someone who is yearning to help realize the dream of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Crazy about things” describes not only John Kerry, but pretty much all the Democrats.

This kind of backstabbing is reminiscent of the occasions when Democrats tried to undercut President Reagan’s foreign policies, in effect siding with the U.S.S.R against their own government. Shameful.