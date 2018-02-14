Newsweek No Longer Fit for Fishwrap

It really hasn’t been worth the trouble of taking notice of the ongoing collapse of Newsweek over the last several months, but this week Newsweek has moved from collapse mode to sluicing down the sewer pipe at a rapid clip. To wit:

MUELLER INVESTIGATION IS PRESSURING TRUMP TOWARD ‘PUSHING THE NUCLEAR BUTTON,’ MENTAL HEALTH EXPERT SAYS By Jessica Kwong President Donald Trump’s mental health is “deteriorating” and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between his campaign and Russians in the election is edging the commander-in-chief closer to pushing the nuclear button on North Korea, a psychologist opined.

A psychologist opined? That’s it? That’s all you need to be considered “news” by Newsweek? And journalists wonder why so many people think the dominant mode of the mainstream media is “fake news.”