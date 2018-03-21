Slow Joe’s Low Comedy

Every time you think our public life can’t sink any lower, our politicians surprise you by hitting new depths. Today it was Joe Biden, boasting to an audience in Miami that if he had known Donald Trump as a high school student, he would have beaten him up:

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said during a speech at the University of Miami on Tuesday, according to ABC News. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'” “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden continued.” I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

It is a weird sort of bravado for a 75-year-old man. For what it’s worth, Biden would have had his hands full with the 6′ 3″ Trump, who was an excellent athlete as a youth and was known to fight on occasion:

Trump was a standout athlete in soccer, football, and baseball. Trump’s roommate Arthur Schoenewaldt believes that Trump was so good at baseball that he could have played professionally…

***

Classmate Ted Levine agrees with Schoenewaldt. Levine told Business Insider that, “He was just the best, a good athlete, a great athlete. He could have probably played pro ball as a pitcher.

***

Another side of Trump that classmates remember is his willingness to fight.

More to the point, Slow Joe’s tirade is another reminder–not that we needed it–that Trump drives his political opponents around the bend. They say he is crude, vulgar and boorish. On occasion he is. But has Trump ever said anything as boorish as Biden’s absurd boast that in high school, he would have “beat[en] the hell out of” someone because he is a “pretty damn good athlete?” And while Trump sometimes insults people, and sometimes goes too far in doing so, I can’t remember him dishing out the equivalent of “the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

The Democrats need to get a grip, but instead they seem to be falling ever deeper into blind rage.