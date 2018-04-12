But what does T-Bone think of gay sex?

Who is the most ridiculous Democratic Senator? There are so many deserving of recognition. The competition to settle on one is surely an impossible to task. We would have to consider all the relevant considerations and then accord them the correct weight. It probably can’t be done. Yet surely New Jersey Senator Cory Booker be in the running on just about any account. He is a pompous bully, a transparent phony, ha fool of political correctness and identity politics squared. He is constitutionally incapable of faking sincerity on any matter he touches. He is a prosecutor in search of thoughtcrime.

To round out the picture, consider the tragic saga of T-Bone. You know, Cory Booker’s imaginary friend. As Janet Cooke is to journalism, Cory Booker is to politics. Cooke’s career could not survive the discovery that she’d made “Jimmy” up, yet Booker has risen from mayor of a failed city to United States Senator peddling tales of his imaginary friend to credulous constituents.

Today Booker strutted his stuff at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State. Booker saw fit to use the confirmation hearing to grill Pompeo on his view of homosexual sex (video below). Which raises the question: what does his friend T-Bone think of gay sex? Only Booker knows for sure.