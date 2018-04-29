Redacted (2)

The House Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was heavily redacted by the “Intelligence Community” before its release to the public on Friday. I posted the report as released here. In his contemporaneous press release, Chairman Devin Nunes expressed his displeasure with the redactions: “Given the substantial public interest at stake, the Committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received. However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information.”

Lee Smith is one of the few journalists who has contributed truly helpful analysis of the chain of events leading to the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel. Most recently, for example, he published the deeply reported piece “Unpacking the other Clinbton-linked Russia dossier.” In the tweet below Lee draws attention to one intriguing footnote of the report and asks a good question. The redactions in the footnote also serve to illustrate Nunes’s objection.