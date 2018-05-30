A word from the IDF

The IDF is getting seriously into public relations with timely reports on Twitter. I thought readers might find this one with video depicting the targets struck inside Gaza yesterday of particular interest. It’s got a satisfying motif backed by a tense soundtrack. Hamas terrorists lost a few ordnance depots and other means of destruction in the operation that, according to the video, hit some 65 targets throughout Gaza.

This video shows some of the terror targets that the IDF struck during the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/ImvH1iczwn — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 30, 2018

NOTE TO FOX NEWS: By contrast with the propaganda disseminated by “the Gaza Health Ministry,” I think we can rely on the accuracy of the information provided.

ONE MORE NOTE: I should add that the video graphics illustrate sites hit; they are not actual recordings of the strikes themselves.