California’s Suicide Attempt, Part 6: Let’s Make Housing More Expensive!

Not sure whether this item deserves to be filed under “California’s Suicide” or our “Green Weenie” category. Apparently California’s governing class thinks the cost of housing isn’t high enough, because the state government has just mandated that all new housing starting in 2020 must come with rooftop solar power.

You have to be rolfing roofies to think mandated rooftop solar makes any sense. MIT’s Technology Review notes: “The new rule could add more than $10,000 to the costs of building a home, raising the price tag in what’s already one of the most expensive states to purchase housing.” For California’s virtuecrats, that’s probably a feature, not a bug.

Of course, the green virtuecrats say that home buyers will ave more money on the long run with lower electricity bills. Yeah—and I have a solar-powered bridge in Brooklyn I can see you real cheap.

The proposal was rushed through in great haste, likely because the zealots know that a careful consideration of the proposal will reveal it to be unsound, even as a means of increasing electric generation capacity. Severin Borenstein, a professor at the Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, sent a letter to the California Energy Commission criticizing the policy: