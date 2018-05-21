“Stürm das Cockpit, oder du stirbst!”

I have stumbled across the funniest thing I’ve read in a long while, and the fact that I don’t read much German makes it all the better. The German newspaper Zeit had an article last week explaining how Donald Trump should be understood as an epigone of Leo Strauss. All I can say is they’re a little late to the party, because that’s what the paranoid left said about George W. Bush over a decade ago. But Bush’s Straussianism supposedly explained that the problem was the desire to spread democracy around the planet, at the point of a gun if necessary. The complaint of this Zeit article is just the opposite—Trump is a Straussian isolationist, disdainful of America’s importance and necessary engagement with the world. Two Strausses in one! The great thing about the Left today is their inability to get their story straight.

You don’t need to read German to get the point: it’s Claremont’s fault! I suggest reading this aloud in your best Colonel Klink accent to appreciate the full humor:

Der US-Präsident sei irrational, heißt es überall, doch das Gegenteil ist der Fall. Trump ist von unmissverständlicher Klarheit; er hält Wort und handelt genau so, wie er es im Wahlkampf angekündigt hat. Man hätte das alles längst wissen können, sein Programm war ausformuliert und stammt in seinen Grundzügen aus einer kalifornischen Kaderschmiede, einem philosophischen Institut in der Kleinstadt Claremont. . . Schon seit Langem predigen die “Claremonsters” – wie sie sich selbst nennen – einen radikalen Isolationismus; jede Nation sei nur sich selbst verpflichtet und müsse in freier Wildbahn um ihr Überleben kämpfen. Leider werde Amerika bei diesem Kampf von innen behindert, ein linkes Kartell aus “Progressisten”, Globalisten und politisch Korrekten nutze die Lücken des liberalen Rechts und falle der Nation in den Rücken. Kurzum, ein “tiefer Staat”, eine Art Schattenregierung, habe die Machtzentren gekapert, vergleichbar den Al-Kaida-Terroristen, die am 11. September 2001 Flugzeuge in ihre Gewalt gebracht hatten. “Stürm das Cockpit, oder du stirbst!” . Absurd? Nein, die Verschwörungstheorie vom “tiefen Staat” hat es längst ins Weiße Haus geschafft, verbreitet wurde sie im Wahlkampf von dem Claremonter Philosophen Michael Anton, inzwischen Direktor für strategische Kommunikation im Nationalen Sicherheitsrat. Lippensynchron spricht Mr. President seine Botschaft nach – auch Donald Trump warnt vor den Schattenmännern des deep state, vor liberalen Eliten und “volksfeindlichen” Medien. Dennoch, so betonen die Straussianer, sei Trump nicht ihre Marionette: “Die Wahrheit ist, dass er von Anfang an die richtigen Positionen bei den Themen Einwanderung, Handel und Krieg formuliert hat.” Es genüge, wenn man Trumps Instinkte kognitiv nachschärfe und dafür sorge, dass er das, “was er in seinem Bauch fühlt, auch in seinem Kopf bewegt”.

Now, you can run all this through Google translate to get a rough translation if you want, but I say it is more fun in the original German. And this is as good a reason as any to remind readers to check out our podcast last week with the aforesaid “Claremonter Philosophen” Michael Anton, if you haven’t already.