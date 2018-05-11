The Rebellion Spreads

This righteous Twitter rant was retweeted by Candace Owens. I have no idea who this guy is, but he endorses Kanye West’s call for blacks to think for themselves. He is wearing a “MAGA” hat and he understands where the real genocide is taking place. And while he has problems, he is sane enough to realize that being a slave is not one of them.

Warning: Really, really bad language. But this guy is smart and his message is sound:

DAM RIGHT KANYE WEST!! I'm with you!!! pic.twitter.com/oxpsi6uMg5 — Henry Davis (@Henryhahadavis) May 11, 2018

Will the black rebellion continue to spread? I fervently hope so.