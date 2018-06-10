More Mueller madness

Ken Vogel gives us the New York Times take on the superseding indictment of Paul Manafort alleging obstruction of justice. It comes in Vogel’s story on the new charges against Manafort and his previously unnamed Russian associate, Konstantin V. Kilimnik. The previously pending charges against Manafort of course had nothing to do with the synthetic collusion hyseteria over the 2016 election. Neither does the alleged obstruction of justice in connection with the previously pending charges.

This is how Vogel puts it in the third paragraph of his story: “The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has not publicly sought to connect Mr. Kilimnik or Mr. Manafort to Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but Friday’s indictment of Mr. Kilimnik could carry symbolic significance nonetheless.”

I think that is a stretch. Vogel hears the indictment singing “Something’s Coming,” Tony’s fantastic first-act song in West Side Story. Indictments do not carry symbolic significance in any meaningful sense. For me, however, Vogel’s paragraph carries symbolic significance. It signifies a mutation of the Mueller madness infecting the journalists cheering Mueller on.