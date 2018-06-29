Poll: Half of Dems fine with expelling Sarah Sanders from restaurant

A poll by YouGov shows that half of Democrats think it was “fair” to kick Sarah Sanders out of that restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. Only a third of Dems think it was unfair.

These numbers are, within a one percentage point, the reverse of what Americans as a whole believe about the incident. No wonder the Democratic establishment frets about the unhinged left. Arguably, it should be freaking out.

When Bill Clinton broke the Republicans near stranglehold on the presidency, he did so by presenting himself as a center-left candidate who stood up to the radical fringe of his party. The Sister Souljah moment was key for him.

As I said yesterday, though, it’s doubtful that this kind of moment is available to Democrats who seek the presidency now. Indeed, the YouGov poll, among other developments, suggests that “Sister Souljah” Democrats may outnumber the Bill Clinton kind.

However, the rest of America doesn’t seem to have shifted dramatically leftward. Hence, the fretting of the Democratic establishment.