Rod Rosenstein: It ain’t me, babe

In the House Judiciary Committee hearing this morning, Rep. Jim Jordan grilled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about information improperly withheld or redacted from documents produced to the House in the Trump-Russia collusion investigations. Rosenstein smirked and explained that it’s not his fault. Rosenstein wanted it known that he just supervised the hired hands responsible for the work (video below).

That might be a reasonable response if Rosenstein could say that he had done anything to prevent it, disciplined the perpetrators or felt any regret. There is serious wrongdoing involved here and Rosenstein is unrepentant. He all but sings Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me, Babe” and reprises Freddie Prinze’s comedic catchphrase, “It’s not my job.”