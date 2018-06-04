The spy who came in to be told

Mark Levin hosted Andrew McCarthy and David Limbaugh on FOX News’ Life, Liberty and Levin last night. The first segment took up the question of the “confidential human source” or “spy” detailed by the FBI to probe the Trump campaign. We know the FBI was probing the Trump campaign thanks to the sworn testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before Congress last year, cited by McCarthy in the interview and in his May 30 NR column “Yes, the FBI Was Investigating the Trump Campaign When It Spied.”

This is a fact that Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd needs to absorb. It is not, as Todd insists, “a b.s. story that is going to go away in five days.” This is something new under the sun. Attention must be paid. Todd’s distaste for Trump to the contrary notwithstanding, the story will linger.

McCarthy explains why in the opening of last night’s show with Levin (video below). McCarthy put it this way: “The back and forth about whether it was a spy or an informant is beside the point….They’re government-controlled covert operatives who you send in to get information regardless of what you call them and the important thing always is why you sent them in, not what you call them…”

Note to Chuck Todd and others: Andrew McCarthy knows what he is talking about. McCarthy continues with this thought: “With all due respect to Congressman Gowdy, I don’t think the American people would be happy with the idea that the norm we’ve had in this country, I think from the beginning of this country but certainly in the modern era since Watergate, that the incumbent administration does not use the awesome counterterrorism and law enforcement powers that it has to monitor the opposition party in an electoral campaign is a norm the American people would like to keep in place.”

Key point for slow learners (emphasis in McCarthy’s remarks): “And Gowdy is simply wrong when he says that the object here was to monitor the activities of a few tangential that had kind of tenuous connections to the Trump campaign. It was said explicitly in congressional testimony a number of times by former Director Comey that the FBI was conducting was conducting an investigation of the Trump campaign for coordinating in Russia’s cyberespionage operation…”

One more point on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes: “I really think he’s been heroic…”