The truth about separating kids at the border, Part Two

John and I have written about the separation of adult illegal immigrants from the children they unlawfully bring with them into this country. I want to direct attention to two articles on the subject that make additional points.

Jason Jones and John Zmirak argue that the Mexican government created the problem:

These migrants from Central America claim that the chaos in their home countries amounts to “persecution.” If so, then by international law they must seek refuge in the “first safe country.” That was Mexico, which didn’t offer them asylum, but shipped them north to us.

They also note the recklessness of adults who bring their children from Central America through Mexico:

The Huffington Post reported that 80% of women and girls from Central America who enter the U.S. illegally suffer rape.

If the percentage even remotely approaches that number, then almost anything we can do to discourage immigrants from bringing children through Mexico is worthwhile.

Jones and Zmirak also place the issue of separation at the border in the context of sex trafficking:

Every year thousands of children get raped, abused, and sold. Right here in America. Many of these kids are immigrants, and a key tactic traffickers use is to pretend that they are their parents.

(Emphasis added)

Daniel Horowitz picks up on this theme, as well as the matter of drugs and gang violence:

We have two choices when it comes to border security and interior enforcement. We can continue telegraphing the message that when you come here with children you are home free. This will continue fueling the drug crisis, growing MS-13, enriching the drug cartels, inducing sex trafficking and terrible crimes at the border, encouraging illegals to kidnap children to gain admission, and causing death and mayhem on both sides of the border. Or we could finally deter this behavior by announcing an end to any immigration requests not processed in a controlled environment through our embassy.

Horowitz argues that DACA created the surge of children into the U.S. And why not? The prospect of amnesty must be enormously enticing.

This surge of teenage illegal immigrants, in turn, fueled the drug and gang crises. Ironically, gangs like MS-13 create the hellish enclaves that are said to cause immigrants to flee Central America.

Horowitz concludes:

If you truly feel bad about separating families of both illegal aliens and Americans and all the chain reaction of woe it brings, you’d support automatic and immediate denial of entry and deportation for families – together. President Trump needs to use his inherent Article II powers to stop entry as well as his delegated authority from Congress under 212(f) of the INA. He needs to announce that because of the drug crisis, nobody will be allowed to enter our country under asylum through the border because it does nothing but empower the drug cartels. All applications must be filed in a U.S. embassy in a safe and controlled environment.

That’s the humane thing to do. However, it’s inconsistent with the agenda of Democratic politicians and the open-borders left.