Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Is it a coincidence that the new face of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is a blithering idiot? I think not. The more we see of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, the more we want her to be the Democrats’ standard-bearer. Here she explains her views on unemployment and the future of capitalism. The unemployment rate is low, she says, because “everyone has two jobs.”
Socialist Ocasio-Cortez confronted with booming economy & low unemployment numbers.
She says "Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs” and "Capitalism has not always existed in the world and will not always exist in the world.” pic.twitter.com/dxIqwqZn89
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2018
Via the Daily Wire.