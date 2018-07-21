Can Keith Ellison Win?

More than anyone else, Scott has exposed the sordid past and current extremism of Congressman Keith Ellison. When Scott began that effort, I had no idea that Ellison would go on to become a leading figure in the Democratic Party, where he now serves as Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee. In a surprise move, Ellison has announced that he is leaving Congress to run for Attorney General of Minnesota.

As Attorney General, Ellison would pursue a far-left agenda and would, I suspect, lay the groundwork for a run for the U.S. Senate.

Can he actually be elected Attorney General? Yes: Minnesota hasn’t had a Republican A.G. in more than 40 years, so Ellison has to be considered the favorite. On the other hand, local observers wonder how many votes he can garner outside the safe zone of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The organization that I run, Center of the American Experiment, is the activist and policy arm of the conservative movement in Minnesota. The Freedom Club is the financial and political arm of the movement in our state. The Freedom Club has just released this ad opposing Ellison’s run for Attorney General. It draws in part, I think, on Scott’s research:

Can a politician with Ellison’s extremist record be elected to statewide office in Minnesota, a state that is moving steadily to the right? We will find out in November.

