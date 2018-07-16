Next Month at Grove City

For all readers in the environs of the greater Pittsburgh/northwestern Pennsylvania area, next month, on Saturday, August 11, I’ll be giving the wrap-up keynote address for the two-day summer conference of the National Association of Scholars, which is being held at Grove City College. The conference is open to the public, though there is a modest registration fee and the deadline to sign up is Friday of this week. It’s going to feature a great line up on the topic of “Government Overreach and Higher Education.” Click on the link for full details, and come if you can. I’ll be recording a couple of interviews for the Power Line podcast with some of the other speakers, and generally having a great time.

And if you are an academic, or someone who just likes to follow things in higher education, you should join NAS. Among other things, their quarterly journal Academic Questions is really good and always great reading. Among other great recent articles is Bruce Gibson’s “The Case for Colonialism,” which caused a firestorm when it was originally published in Third World Quarterly, causing the publisher to withdraw the article amidst credible threats of violence to the journal. (We reported on this shameful episode last year here and here.) Kudos to Academic Questions for publishing the article.

Hope to see many of you at Grove City.