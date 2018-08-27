Posted on August 27, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Brexit, Great Britain, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Ring Rees-Mogg

Over the weekend I finally finished reading Dominic Green’s long Weekly Standard profile of Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory backbencher and serious Brexiteer. I learned a lot from reading Green’s profile, but what kept me going was the sheer entertainment of the thing. Wanting to hear what Rees-Mogg sounds like, I tracked down the highlight reel below on YouTube. I can’t get enough of it. Fortunately, it’s only part 1 of 2.

Green mentions that Rees-Mogg hosts a biweekly phone-in radio show (“Ring Rees-Mogg”). The clip above draws a bit from the show, but the stuff from the BBC is especially good. Several installments of Ring Rees-Mogg are also available on YouTube. Green reports that the papers have started talking about “Moggmania” and “Moggmentum.” The Mogg’s not for synthesizing!

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line