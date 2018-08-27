Over the weekend I finally finished reading Dominic Green’s long Weekly Standard profile of Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory backbencher and serious Brexiteer. I learned a lot from reading Green’s profile, but what kept me going was the sheer entertainment of the thing. Wanting to hear what Rees-Mogg sounds like, I tracked down the highlight reel below on YouTube. I can’t get enough of it. Fortunately, it’s only part 1 of 2.

Green mentions that Rees-Mogg hosts a biweekly phone-in radio show (“Ring Rees-Mogg”). The clip above draws a bit from the show, but the stuff from the BBC is especially good. Several installments of Ring Rees-Mogg are also available on YouTube. Green reports that the papers have started talking about “Moggmania” and “Moggmentum.” The Mogg’s not for synthesizing!