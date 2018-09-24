Annals of the Liberal Bubble

Maggie Haberman, the respected reporter at the New York Times, takes to Twitter to express her bewilderment that any conservatives would find anything suspicious about Kavanaugh’s latest accuser being involved in advocacy for “human rights.” What could be wrong with human rights? (Oh let me count the ways. . . some other time).

Of course, note that “human rights” is paired with “social justice and social change,” both bright dye markers of a leftist. Social scientists call this “pattern recognition.” I’m guessing Haberman never read Irving Kristol, who liked to point out that “world peace” is a Stalinist idea in the hands of a leftist.