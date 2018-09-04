Cleta Mitchell: Glenn Simpson is a liar

Over the weekend I noted the Wall Street Journal editorial decrying the wrong done to our friend Cleta Mitchell in connection with the Russia investigation(s). Cleta is the prominent Foley & Lardner partner and campaign finance expert. The Journal editorial is “Anatomy of a Fusion smear” (truncated but accessible here on Outline). That Fusion smear was planted in his accustomed style by Glenn Simpson with a few of his friends at McClatchy. I reached out to Cleta to ask if she had anything to add to the editorial. Indeed, she did. I posted her message to me here.

Cleta has followed up with me by forwarding a copy of the letter from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to her this past April. In the letter the committee requested records of her contacts with specified Russian and Russian entities. I have posted that letter here.

Cleta responded to the committee by letter dated May 8, 2018. I have posted Cleta’s letter below via Scribd. In her letter Cleta wrote: “I have no information about any of the individuals referenced in your letter. Whatever stories Glenn Simpson, Dan Jones, and other operatives associated with FusionGPS, have told your staff about me, they are lying. They have made false statements regarding my knowledge, or role, or information in my possession related to the persons listed in your letter – none of whom had I ever heard of before reading their names in the erroneous news reports falsely accusing me of having some information that you now think I have. The story is false and you are wrong. I have nothing whatsoever to say on this topic other than it is a lie, completely fabricated and concocted by Glenn Simpson & Co. You should be pursuing them for perjury and for making false statements to congressional investigators.” There the matter has come to rest.

In her message to me yesterday Cleta added this: “We need to start demanding an END to the Mueller investigation. It has gone on long long enough. And they have YET to find a single shred of anything related to collusion with the Russians by the Trump campaign, which is supposed to be what this whole national nightmare ordeal was/is supposed to be about. Clearly, it is not about that and needs to be ended.”

Cleta has also forwarded a copy of her correspondence with the McClatchy reporters on the story that peddled the line Glenn Simpson was selling. I hope to take that up next in this series.

09-03-2018 Redacted Response to Senate Intel Committee by Scott Johnson on Scribd