It’s Official: The World Has Gone Mad

While everyone’s attention was on the Kavanaugh matter, and secondarily on the salacious details offered up by Stormy Daniels that shall not be repeated here, there was another big story reported today: Bert and Ernie are not gay! This bit of crucial news has even made USA Today, so you know it’s important!

The makers of “Sesame Street” say Bert and Ernie, the classic feuding Muppets who appeared on the popular children’s television show, are not gay. The statement came Tuesday after former “Sesame Street” writer Mark Saltzman gave an interview to online LGBT magazine Queerty Sunday saying the characters were gay.

I seem to have heard for a long time now that Sesame Street icons Bert and Ernie were gay icons, so I am not sure why this is becoming a story now, but today Sesame Street put out the official word in a Tweet:

Frank Oz, one of the principal creators of Sesame Street characters (also the voice of Yoda), endorsed this statement:

I’m guessing the next meeting in the Sesame Street writers’ room might be a little bit tense.

Well, as you can imagine, this isn’t going down well with the identity politics enforcers:

This is likely a bit of expert trolling, though you can never be sure:

But this inquiry ought to expand:

Now back to our regularly scheduled insanity programming. Though of course you just knew someone could blend the madness together into a single story: